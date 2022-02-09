Sphera Funds Management LTD. Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.11 on Wednesday, hitting $146.64. 173,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,268,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.41 and its 200 day moving average is $161.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $231.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

