Sphera Funds Management LTD. Decreases Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. lessened its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the period. NICE makes up approximately 0.9% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in NICE were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE in the third quarter worth $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NICE by 113.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NICE by 77.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $10.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 85.91, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

