Sphera Funds Management LTD. Invests $2.64 Million in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 564,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HIPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

In related news, President Richard Mccathron bought 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975.

Shares of NYSE HIPO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 75,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57. Hippo Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

