Sphera Funds Management LTD. Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,106,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,592,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 4.0% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after buying an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.05.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 995,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,924,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $288.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

