Spheroid Universe Hits Market Capitalization of $3.14 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $3.14 million and $96,412.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.41 or 0.07051115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,740.68 or 1.00416664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00051779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00054383 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,111,939,819 coins and its circulating supply is 69,145,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

