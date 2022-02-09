Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Spire stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.13. 348,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,042. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.18). Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

