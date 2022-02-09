Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPR. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.
SPR stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit AeroSystems
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.
