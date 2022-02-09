Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SPR. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

SPR stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.88 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

