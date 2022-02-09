Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) & Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Critical Comparison

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Midland States Bancorp pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Midland States Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit of Texas Bancshares $139.60 million 3.66 $42.05 million $2.38 12.41 Midland States Bancorp $307.72 million 2.18 $81.32 million $3.57 8.55

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Midland States Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Midland States Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Spirit of Texas Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $30.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.85%. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.23%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than Midland States Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.6% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit of Texas Bancshares and Midland States Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit of Texas Bancshares 30.12% 11.33% 1.36% Midland States Bancorp 26.43% 12.88% 1.21%

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares beats Midland States Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services. The Wealth Management segment consists trust and fiduciary services, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Other segment comprises operating results of the parent company, captive insurance business unit, and the elimination of intercompany transactions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Effingham, IL.

