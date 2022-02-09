Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.520-$3.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.310 EPS.

SRC traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.65. 984,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,337. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $74,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

