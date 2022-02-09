Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $12.77

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.77, but opened at $13.43. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 150 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $11,911,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

