Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Holdings Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 266,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,513,000 after buying an additional 49,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.46.

SPOT stock opened at $165.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $155.57 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

