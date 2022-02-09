STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 60.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 22.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 310,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,340,000 after purchasing an additional 56,774 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after purchasing an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.48 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

