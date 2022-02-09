Stably USD Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Stably USD has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a total market cap of $471,232.06 and $94,233.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00041539 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00105436 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,427,999 coins and its circulating supply is 477,835 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

