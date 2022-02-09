Stacks Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for $1.64 or 0.00003767 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Stacks has a market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $60.93 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.75 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.45 or 0.00200947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00049049 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00028558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.88 or 0.07067818 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,297,494,345 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.