Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.89. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:SLI opened at GBX 82.39 ($1.11) on Wednesday. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 59.80 ($0.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.10 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of £327.03 million and a P/E ratio of 7.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 80.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.42.
Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
- Buy Pfizer Before the Smart Money Catches On to the Plot
- Logitech is Nearing the Bottom Here
- Aw Snap!: The Buy Opportunity on Snap Stock is Disappearing Fast
- Small-Cap CTS Corporation Positioned For Big Business
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.