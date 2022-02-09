Standard Protocol Price Up 28.5% Over Last Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.19 million and $320,416.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,240.98 or 0.07260279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,447.80 or 0.99569722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00052209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00055088 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006361 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

