Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Boosted by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 790,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,059 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $87,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 203,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $22,494,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 367.7% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,479 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 25,534 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 127,386 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $97.42. 234,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656,280. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.86. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

