Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,798 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Waycross Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 62.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,461,048 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,361,000 after purchasing an additional 76,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,762 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 308,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,656,280. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.86. The company has a market cap of $111.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $93.79 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

