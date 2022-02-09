StarterCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $46.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 8th. StarterCoin has a total market capitalization of $38,372.30 and $46.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00041658 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00105412 BTC.

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin (CRYPTO:STAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

StarterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

