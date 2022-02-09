Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by NFC Investments LLC

NFC Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 709,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises 3.8% of NFC Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. NFC Investments LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.88. The company had a trading volume of 19,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,417,724. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica purchased 6,500 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

