State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,218,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 67,318 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $188,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 226.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 21.8% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 180,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock opened at $101.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,949 shares of company stock worth $4,170,342. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.