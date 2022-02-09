Steadfast Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,326,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619,095 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises about 1.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $124,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 71.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 130,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,972. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $18.33 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.