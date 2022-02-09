Steadfast Capital Management LP Sells 211,450 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Steadfast Capital Management LP cut its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,411,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 211,450 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 4.6% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $478,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Shares of FB stock traded up $8.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,091,766. The firm has a market cap of $636.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.31. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.15 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,473 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,245. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

