Steadfast Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Steadfast Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,029 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $228,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 59,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $8.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.47. 154,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,561. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.69. The stock has a market cap of $375.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.