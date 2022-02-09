Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Invests $619,000 in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,132,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,744,000 after acquiring an additional 44,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,197,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,940,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.2% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,692,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,984,000 after purchasing an additional 20,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Roth Capital increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.08.

PLNT stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $93.94. 32,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,949. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

