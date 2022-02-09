Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Anaplan accounts for 2.5% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,099,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,199,000. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,135,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,240. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $55.33.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Anaplan from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.85.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $1,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock worth $5,036,467 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.