Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Makes New $979,000 Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.2% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after buying an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.77. 191,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,851,933. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $441.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.