Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,986 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,069,000. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 3.6% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HDB traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.60. 30,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.