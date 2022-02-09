StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Get StealthGas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GASS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.06. 28,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. StealthGas has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.79 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GASS. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StealthGas (GASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.