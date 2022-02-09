STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. STERIS updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.850-$7.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.85-7.95 EPS.
Shares of STE stock opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $248.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.64.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 61.43%.
In other STERIS news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About STERIS
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.
