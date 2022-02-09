stETH (STETH) Tops One Day Volume of $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00049948 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.46 or 0.07234301 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00052597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,054.29 or 0.99767221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00055166 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006422 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

