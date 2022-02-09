Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.99.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

