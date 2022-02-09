Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 6.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 82.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $354,306,000 after acquiring an additional 57,392 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.99. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

