Stock Repurchase Plan Announced by Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Board

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

HBI stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. 5,090,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,448. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

