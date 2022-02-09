Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Edgewell Personal Care Put Options (NYSE:EPC)

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,115 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,418% compared to the typical daily volume of 84 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,864 shares of company stock worth $1,056,108 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after purchasing an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,220 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,252,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after buying an additional 1,026,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

