StockNews.com Downgrades Prologis (NYSE:PLD) to Hold

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.19. 2,459,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,602. The company has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.50 and its 200 day moving average is $144.22. Prologis has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 30,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 256,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,845 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

