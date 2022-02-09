StockNews.com Lowers Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BPMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.58.

BPMC stock opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $66.29 and a 12 month high of $117.86.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,458 shares of company stock worth $4,176,892. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,590,000 after buying an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 41,306 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

