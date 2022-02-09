StockNews.com Upgrades El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOCO. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

LOCO opened at $13.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $488.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 47.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $519,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

