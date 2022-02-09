Stone Run Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for 2.6% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paychex by 63.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $87,256,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at $70,057,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Paychex by 41.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,709. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.94 and a 200 day moving average of $119.87. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $13,841,946.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.