Stone Run Capital LLC Has $5.35 Million Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Stone Run Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA comprises 1.8% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 327,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,736 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total transaction of $100,154.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.30. 25,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,645. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

