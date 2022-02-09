Stone Run Capital LLC Purchases 980 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Stone Run Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,433,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,169,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Everbridge by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 660,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Everbridge by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126,261 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everbridge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stephens increased their target price on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.79. 15,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.48. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.10 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $96.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

