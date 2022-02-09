Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 593.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Strategic Education by 51.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 159.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $59.96 on Wednesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.67 and a twelve month high of $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.12.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

