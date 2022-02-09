Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) dropped 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.19 and last traded at $56.24. Approximately 2,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 201,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.96.
A number of research analysts have commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,191,000 after purchasing an additional 754,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 549.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
