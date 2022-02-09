Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) dropped 6.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.19 and last traded at $56.24. Approximately 2,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 201,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on STRA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,191,000 after purchasing an additional 754,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 549.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 54.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,661 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

