Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,760. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.09. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $143.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.31.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.