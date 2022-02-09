Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after buying an additional 1,546,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,643,000 after buying an additional 1,171,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after buying an additional 783,220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,254,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,088,000 after buying an additional 648,345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,261,000 after buying an additional 617,201 shares during the period.

EFG traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.12. 657,117 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average of $108.72. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

