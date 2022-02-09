Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 382.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,064 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total value of $220,429.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 266,625 shares of company stock valued at $12,366,352.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.15. 1,581,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,226,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

