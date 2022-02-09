Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $234.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $4.31 on Wednesday, hitting $126.21. The company had a trading volume of 584,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,121,199. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

