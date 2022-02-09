Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 6,515 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,155,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,634,000 after acquiring an additional 145,323 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,846,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,878,000 after acquiring an additional 194,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 995,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 64,673 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.31. The stock had a trading volume of 36,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,785. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $51.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.71.

