Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 210.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 11.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Stryker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $255.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.83.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.