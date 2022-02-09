Sun Life Financial Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.81 Per Share (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.79. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.77.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
